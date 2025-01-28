Trainer Battle RNG Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 28, 2025 Checked for codes.

Recommended Videos

It’s about your skills but also about luck since you must roll for the most unique characters and solve dungeon by dungeon while battling various creatures. Do your best in this amazing fighting game, challenge trainers or other players, and remember to use Trainer Battle RNG codes whenever you can.

All Trainer Battle RNG Codes List

Working Trainer Battle RNG Codes

thank you : 2 Omega Rolls, 15 Luck Potions, and 10 Hyper Rolls

: 2 Omega Rolls, 15 Luck Potions, and 10 Hyper Rolls 10k members : Omega Roll

: Omega Roll new : 15 Luck Potions

: 15 Luck Potions ssundee : 5 Omega Rolls

: 5 Omega Rolls 500k : Omega Roll

: Omega Roll Code: 2 Omega Rolls

Expired Trainer Battle RNG Codes

There are currently no inactive Trainer Battle RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Trainer Battle RNG

Redeeming Trainer Battle RNG codes for free rewards is a piece of cake with our detailed instructions:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Trainer Battle RNG in Roblox. Press the Settings button in the bottom-right corner of your screen. Click the Codes button in the pop-up window. Insert a code into the Enter code text box. Hit the Claim button to receive freebies.

If you want to grab more free gifts in similar games, hurry up and visit our devoted Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy