Trainer Battle RNG Codes (January 2025)

It’s about your skills but also about luck since you must roll for the most unique characters and solve dungeon by dungeon while battling various creatures. Do your best in this amazing fighting game, challenge trainers or other players, and remember to use Trainer Battle RNG codes whenever you can.
All Trainer Battle RNG Codes List
Working Trainer Battle RNG Codes
- thank you: 2 Omega Rolls, 15 Luck Potions, and 10 Hyper Rolls
- 10k members: Omega Roll
- new: 15 Luck Potions
- ssundee: 5 Omega Rolls
- 500k: Omega Roll
- Code: 2 Omega Rolls
Expired Trainer Battle RNG Codes
- There are currently no inactive Trainer Battle RNG codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Trainer Battle RNG
Redeeming Trainer Battle RNG codes for free rewards is a piece of cake with our detailed instructions:
- Launch Trainer Battle RNG in Roblox.
- Press the Settings button in the bottom-right corner of your screen.
- Click the Codes button in the pop-up window.
- Insert a code into the Enter code text box.
- Hit the Claim button to receive freebies.
