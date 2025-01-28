Forgot password
Train Battle RNG Promo Image
Image via Blight.
Category:
Codes

Trainer Battle RNG Codes (January 2025)

Trainer Battle RNG codes can be pretty helpful, but the catch is to react on time and redeem them before it's too late.
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Jan 28, 2025 07:30 am

Updated: January 28, 2025

Checked for codes.

Recommended Videos

It’s about your skills but also about luck since you must roll for the most unique characters and solve dungeon by dungeon while battling various creatures. Do your best in this amazing fighting game, challenge trainers or other players, and remember to use Trainer Battle RNG codes whenever you can.

All Trainer Battle RNG Codes List

Working Trainer Battle RNG Codes 

  • thank you: 2 Omega Rolls, 15 Luck Potions, and 10 Hyper Rolls
  • 10k members: Omega Roll
  • new: 15 Luck Potions
  • ssundee: 5 Omega Rolls
  • 500k: Omega Roll
  • Code: 2 Omega Rolls

Expired Trainer Battle RNG Codes 

  • There are currently no inactive Trainer Battle RNG codes.

Related: RNG Anime Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Trainer Battle RNG

Redeeming Trainer Battle RNG codes for free rewards is a piece of cake with our detailed instructions:

How to redeem Trainer Battle RNG codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Trainer Battle RNG in Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button in the bottom-right corner of your screen.
  3. Click the Codes button in the pop-up window.
  4. Insert a code into the Enter code text box.
  5. Hit the Claim button to receive freebies.

If you want to grab more free gifts in similar games, hurry up and visit our devoted Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.