RNG Anime Defense Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 28, 2025 Checked for new codes!

Even if you are an experienced TD player, you’ll need to rely on luck to roll for the most powerful units and strengthen your army. Repel waves of enemies and craft luck-enhancing devices from dungeons to improve your chances. However, when luck isn’t on your side, use RNG Anime Defense codes.

All RNG Anime Defense Codes List

Working RNG Anime Defense Codes

UPDATE1: 3 Epic Luck Potions

Expired RNG Anime Defense Codes

There are no inactive Anime Defense codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in RNG Anime Defense

Redeeming RNG Anime Defense codes for gifts is easy if you pay attention to our step-by-step instructions listed below:

Launch RNG Anime Defense in Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon at the top-left corner of your screen. Choose the Codes button from the drop-down menu. Insert a code into the pop-up text box. Hit the Submit button and enjoy your freebies.

