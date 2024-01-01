Tower of Madness Codes (January 2024)

Tower of Madness is currently one of the most popular tower-climbing games on Roblox right now, with over 20k likes on its Roblox page and counting! Just keep reading to dive headfirst into all of the latest and greatest Tower of Madness codes.

All Tower of Madness Codes

Tower of Madness Codes (Working)

These are all of the working Tower of Madness codes:

HAPPY2024 – Redeem to get a Legendary Chest.

– Redeem to get a Legendary Chest. WINTER2023 – Redeem to get 25 Candy Canes.

Tower of Madness Codes (Expired)

These are all of the expired Tower of Madness codes:

TURKEY2023

BACK2SCHOOL

SUMMER2023

Easter2023

PATRICK

How to Redeem Codes in Tower of Madness

Redeeming codes in Tower of Madness is easier than you think!

Image Source: TheManWithASillyName via Roblox

Open Tower of Madness in Roblox.

in Roblox. Click on the Settings icon.

Click on the textbox that says “Enter Code” and type in your code.

and type in your code. Click on the Redeem button.

Enjoy your free rewards!

Why Aren’t My Tower of Madness Codes Working?

The only thing more frustrating than losing in Tower of Madness is not getting the rewards you want from an invalid code. If your codes are refusing to work in Tower of Madness, then there could be a few reasons why:

Your code is expired. – Roblox game codes are often only active for incredibly brief periods, so you should always be checking to make sure that your code is still active before trying to redeem it.

– Roblox game codes are often only active for incredibly brief periods, so you should always be checking to make sure that your code is still active before trying to redeem it. Your code isn’t legit. – Unsurprisingly, there is a large number of terrible people on the internet who like to make up fake codes for random Roblox games, purely for the fun of it. Before redeeming, always make sure that your code was obtained from a reputable source, like from this page or straight from the developers!

– Unsurprisingly, there is a large number of terrible people on the internet who like to make up fake codes for random Roblox games, purely for the fun of it. Before redeeming, always make sure that your code was obtained from a reputable source, like from this page or straight from the developers! Your code is being entered incorrectly. – It’s easy to accidentally mistype a character or two when you’re getting overly excited about free rewards. Always make sure that you’re typing your code in exactly as you see it written on this page or by the developers (that includes CAPS!).

How to Get More Tower of Madness Codes

Getting as many codes as possible is a worthy pastime in any game, but especially in a competitive game like Tower of Madness. If you want to get as many codes for this game as possible, then you’re in luck! There happen to be multiple worthwhile ways to get free codes for Tower of Madness.

One of the best ways to get codes for Tower of Madness is following the developer, @SillyManRBX, on Twitter. They post updates, news, event information, and codes every day for all of their Roblox games; you’ll get notified every single time a new code is released!

The best way to stay up to date on all of the latest codes for Tower of Madness is actually incredibly simple. All you have to do is save this page to your bookmarks bar! This page is constantly updated to reflect all of the latest and greatest codes for the game, so by bookmarking it, you’ll never have to worry about missing out on another free reward ever again!

How to Get More Free Rewards in Tower of Madness

If you’re frothing at the mouth for more rewards in Tower of Madness and promo codes just aren’t cutting it anymore, then you’ve come to the right place! Thankfully, promo code redemption isn’t the only way to get free rewards in this game.

For starters, players can get unlimited free rewards in Tower of Madness just by logging in every day! Tower of Madness provides plays who log in every day with daily log-in rewards, which vary in value depending on how many days in a row you’ve logged in. It’s the easiest way to get free rewards in Tower of Madness!

Additionally, players can also join the official Tower of Madness Discord server and the Tower of Madness fan group to stay up to date on all of the latest information regarding reward-giving in-game events. There are so many ways to stay in the loop about in-game rewards!

What is Tower of Madness?

Tower of Madness is a free, round-based tower climbing game on Roblox. Players must work their way up a series of towers consisting of 5 randomly chosen stages, earning coins and gems along the way. With 5 different game modes and well over 100 unique stages, Tower of Madness is currently one of the most popular tower games on Roblox!

No one can argue the effectiveness of Tower of Madness’s gameplay, but if you’re looking for more fun Roblox games to try, then you’ve come to the right website. For more games like Tower of Madness, check out Twinfinite’s code lists for Tower of Ball and Circus Tower Defense!