Swim for Money Codes (June 2025) 

Here are Swim for money codes since you are avoiding the job application like a plague.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Jun 18, 2025 08:11 am

Updated June 18, 2025

Added new code!

Michael Phelps needs to win in swimming in order to get paid. What a loser! Unlike him, you can just swim any distance and profit in this game. In fact, by redeeming Swim for Money codes, you can do it faster and for more money! It’s a win win!

All Swim for Money Codes List

Active Swim for Money Codes  

  • GETLUCKY: Luck Boost for 15 Minutes (NEW)
  • GETRICHQUICK: Cash Boost for 15 Minutes (NEW)
  • SWIM: 1,000 Coins.
  • 250LIKES:Coin Boost for 15 Minutes

Expired Swim for Money Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Swim for Money codes.

How to Swim for Money Codes

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Swim for Money codes:

How to redeem Swim for Money codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Swim for Money on Roblox.
  2. Press the SHOP button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter code text box.
  4. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

