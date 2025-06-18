Swim for Money Codes (June 2025) 

Here are Swim for money codes since you are avoiding the job application like a plague.

Updated June 18, 2025 Added new code!

Michael Phelps needs to win in swimming in order to get paid. What a loser! Unlike him, you can just swim any distance and profit in this game. In fact, by redeeming Swim for Money codes, you can do it faster and for more money! It’s a win win!

All Swim for Money Codes List

Active Swim for Money Codes

GETLUCKY : Luck Boost for 15 Minutes (NEW)

: Luck Boost for 15 Minutes GETRICHQUICK : Cash Boost for 15 Minutes (NEW)

: Cash Boost for 15 Minutes SWIM : 1,000 Coins.

: 1,000 Coins. 250LIKES:Coin Boost for 15 Minutes

Expired Swim for Money Codes

There are currently no expired Swim for Money codes.

How to Swim for Money Codes

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Swim for Money codes:

Launch Swim for Money on Roblox. Press the SHOP button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter code text box. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

