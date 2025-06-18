Swim for Money Codes (June 2025) 

Updated June 18, 2025
Added new code!
Michael Phelps needs to win in swimming in order to get paid. What a loser! Unlike him, you can just swim any distance and profit in this game. In fact, by redeeming Swim for Money codes, you can do it faster and for more money! It’s a win win!
All Swim for Money Codes List
Active Swim for Money Codes
- GETLUCKY: Luck Boost for 15 Minutes (NEW)
- GETRICHQUICK: Cash Boost for 15 Minutes (NEW)
- SWIM: 1,000 Coins.
- 250LIKES:Coin Boost for 15 Minutes
Expired Swim for Money Codes
- There are currently no expired Swim for Money codes.
How to Swim for Money Codes
Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Swim for Money codes:
- Launch Swim for Money on Roblox.
- Press the SHOP button on the right side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Enter code text box.
- Hit Claim and receive your goodies.
Published: Jun 18, 2025 08:11 am