Super Mansion Tycoon 4 Codes (August 2023)

That super mansion won't pay for itself; here are all the codes you need!

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to run your own mansion, Super Mansion Tycoon 4 is the kind of experience you need. It shows that having a massive estate isn’t cheap, pushing you to make money is ways you probably wouldn’t in real life. Whether it’s for improvements or you just want some free stuff, here are all the Super Mansion Tycoon 4 codes!

All Working Super Mansion Tycoon 4 Codes

You can’t just go and use any old code in Super Mansion Tycoon 4—they need to still be in circulation. We made sure the following codes are still in working order as of Aug. 29, 2023:

MANSION4 : Using this code nets you $2500 in-game cash

: Using this code nets you $2500 in-game cash 500KLIKES: Here’s another code that gives you $2500 in-game cash

All Expired Super Mansion Tycoon 4 Codes

Unfortunately, most Roblox codes don’t last forever. When we catch wind that codes expired, they move onto this list. These codes no longer work in-game:

Yippee! None of the game’s codes have expired… yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

It’s not enough to know which codes are still working—you have to redeem them in order to collect their listed rewards. In Super Mansion Tycoon 4, it’s a pretty easy process.

As soon as you’re logged into the game, you’ll see a few icons on the right-hand side. Select the one resembling a checkmark, the one labeled ‘Codes.’ Type in one of the working codes we’ve listed, exactly how it’s typed, and you’re good to go!

At any rate, that’s all there is to redeeming codes in Super Mansion Tycoon 4. Be sure to bookmark our page and check in every now and then for updates. Otherwise, you can redeem more free stuff using our other Roblox codes lists, like the popular A Piece.