Strika Codes (June 2025) [EARLY ACCESS!]

Updated: June 18, 2025 We added new codes!

Here’s a fun fact. Did you know that Blue Lock invented the concept of soccer in the year 2022? The proof here is that no one was making Roblox soccer games before, and now they’re dime a dozen. Here’s another one for your collection featuring Strika codes you can redeem for cash.

All Strika Codes List

Working Strika Codes

ZEROPLIXGOAT : 20k Cash (New)

: 20k Cash RELEASE: 10k Cash (New)

Expired Strika Codes

There are no expired Strika codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Strika

Follow the guide below to redeem your Strika codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Strika on Roblox. Click the Codes button in the bottom-left corner while in the Lobby. Enter a code into the text box. Press Claim to collect your rewards.

