Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Strika promo art
Image via zero ideas.
Category:
Codes

Strika Codes (June 2025) [EARLY ACCESS!]

Score some free Cash with these Strika codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Jun 18, 2025 02:50 am

Updated: June 18, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Here’s a fun fact. Did you know that Blue Lock invented the concept of soccer in the year 2022? The proof here is that no one was making Roblox soccer games before, and now they’re dime a dozen. Here’s another one for your collection featuring Strika codes you can redeem for cash.

All Strika Codes List

Working Strika Codes 

  • ZEROPLIXGOAT: 20k Cash (New)
  • RELEASE: 10k Cash (New)

Expired Strika Codes 

  • There are no expired Strika codes at the moment.

Related: Project: Blue Lock Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Strika

Follow the guide below to redeem your Strika codes:

How to redeem Strika codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Strika on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button in the bottom-left corner while in the Lobby.
  3. Enter a code into the text box.
  4. Press Claim to collect your rewards.

To get more free rewards for your other favorite games on the platform, check out our Roblox Codes section!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.