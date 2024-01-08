Shell Shockers Codes (January 2024)

You know what first-person shooters are missing? Eggs. Not the scrambled kind or sunny side up, but uncooked and still in the shell. Or, in other words, Shell Shockers! If you’ve been diving into a few rounds yourself, you can use these Shell Shockers codes for easy rewards.

All Shell Shockers Codes List

The codes available in Shell Shockers right now are mostly for fun. They don’t offer much of any benefit other than for giggles.

Shell Shockers Codes (Working)

5831 : Use this code to see a secret comic, showcasing EGG ORG’s destruction by Pablo

: Use this code to see a secret comic, showcasing EGG ORG’s destruction by Pablo D3LL0RKC1R: We aren’t going to spoil the surprise on this one. Just enjoy!

Shell Shockers Codes (Expired)

3MIE3441J66

CHEESY PEAS

Freedelivery

Inapurplehaze

Kensentme

Noescape

Norealguns

RATTY RAT RATTY

How To Redeem Codes in Shell Shockers

Image Source: Blue Wizard Digital via Twinfinite

First, sign into your profile. The sign-in button is in the top-right corner. On the left-hand side, select Inventory. Now, in the very bottom-right corner, choose ‘Redeem Code.’ From there, you can type in a working code and you’re good to go!

How Can You Get More Shell Shockers Codes?

Frankly, you have two choices: either follow Blue Wizard Digital on Twitter—that’s the Shell Shockers developers—or from us. There’s also a Discord server, but codes are never shared there.

Why Are My Shell Shockers Codes Not Working?

The most likely reason is that you misspelled something somewhere. Most of the codes are usually phrases crammed together without spaces. There’s also the matter of case-sensitivity, so make sure a capital letter is a capital letter.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Shell Shockers

Outside of codes, you can also get free rewards by actually playing the game. There are quests to complete, events, and treasure you can find on the open seas. You have to go out there and find it! You know, like a real pirate.

What is Shell Shockers?

Well, it’s a first-person shooter, featuring eggs. Yes, you play as a chicken egg. You, and several others, are tossed into an arena and are left to duke it out with deadly weapons. Be prepared to crack a few eggs. Oh, and it’s free-to-play.

Now go have fun with your Shell Shockers codes! Before you go, you can grab a few more free codes by checking out our other code guides. We’ve got tons on both Roblox and other mobile games like PUBG Mobile.