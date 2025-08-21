Forgot password
Promo image for Row and Aura Farm.
Image via 16-Bit Games
Row and Aura Farm Codes (August 2025)

Speed your path to victory with Raw and Aura Farm Codes.
|

Published: Aug 21, 2025 08:55 am

Updated August 21, 2025

We added new codes!

Jump into your boat, tear through the waves, and grab Row and Aura Farm Codes to gain powerful auras that supercharge your speed! Dominate the river with your aura and row into triumph!

The list of all Row and Aura Farm Codes

Active codes

  • ONEMILLION: 450 Coins
  • AURAFRENZY : 1000 Coins
  • IMPROVEMENTS: 500 Coins

How to Redeem Codes in Row and Aura Farm

Follow these easy steps to redeem Row and Aura Farm codes:

  1. Run Row and Aura Farm in Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button at the upper left of the screen.
  3. Type a code into the text field.
  4. Click Claim to gain money.

Turn to Twinfinite as a top – notch resource for hunting down game codes, including Roblox titles and plenty more. Explore our Roblox Codes section to discover the latest codes.

