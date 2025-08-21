Row and Aura Farm Codes (August 2025)

Speed your path to victory with Raw and Aura Farm Codes.

Updated August 21, 2025 We added new codes!

Jump into your boat, tear through the waves, and grab Row and Aura Farm Codes to gain powerful auras that supercharge your speed! Dominate the river with your aura and row into triumph!

The list of all Row and Aura Farm Codes

Active codes

ONEMILLION: 450 Coins

450 Coins AURAFRENZY : 1000 Coins

: 1000 Coins IMPROVEMENTS: 500 Coins

Expired codes

There are no expired codes

How to Redeem Codes in Row and Aura Farm

Follow these easy steps to redeem Row and Aura Farm codes:

Run Row and Aura Farm in Roblox. Press the Settings button at the upper left of the screen. Type a code into the text field. Click Claim to gain money.

