Roblox Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes (December 2023)

Ultimate Bathroom Battle is a Roblox game where you can play as part of the Skibido Toilets and The Alliance. If you are struggling as a new player, you should check out this handy guide to find out all the valid codes you can use to get free rewards.

All Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes List

1337 Development has shared a bunch of codes that you can redeem to obtain various items, such as Coins and limited-time characters. Here is the list of all working and expired codes in Ultimate Bathroom Battle.

Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes (Working)

2xILL – Redeem to get 2,000 Coins

5KEK – Redeem to get 5,000 Coins

tutensismissing – Redeem to get 2,000 Coins

RacerBSB160 – Redeem to get 1,600 Coins

TriRockets? – Redeem to get a limited-time character

10000LIKE – Redeem to get 10,000 Coins

Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes (Expired)

Penguinz0Toilet100 – This code is invalid

How to Redeem Codes in Ultimate Bathroom Battle

Launch Ultimate Bathroom Battle on the Roblox app. Select the Codes button at the center of the screen. Copy and paste one of the working Ultimate Bathroom Battle codes. Press the Redeem button to get your rewards.

How Can You Get More Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes?

Besides regularly visiting this page, you can get more codes by checking the game’s official page since the developer shares new codes in the description. Ultimate Bathroom Battle also has a Discord Server and a YouTube channel where you can get leaks and updates about the game.

Why Are My Ultimate Bathroom Battle Codes Not Working?

All Ultimate Bathroom Battle codes are case-sensitive, so you need to be careful when typing a code. If the game doesn’t accept your code, it is likely because there is an error, and you should just directly copy and paste it from our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Ultimate Bathroom Battle

You can join the game’s Development Roblox group to unlock a free police character and other rewards. Other than that, you can get more rewards by playing the game and winning battles.

What Is Ultimate Bathroom Battle?

Ultimate Bathroom Battle is a Roblox experience where your goal is to be the last player standing in Skibidi Toilet-like arenas. The battles can be brutal, especially for new players who are much weaker than their opponents. If you manage to win, you can unlock new abilities for you to use to survive the next fight.

That's everything you need to know about Ultimate Bathroom Battle codes.