Roblox Type Race Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Keep typing!
Published: May 23, 2024 04:38 am

Type Race Simulator is a Roblox game that allows you to test your typing skills against other players. If you want to get some buffs and Keys, you can redeem some codes to get a headstart.

All Roblox Type Race Simulator Codes

Type Race Simulator Codes (Active)

  • RELEASE – Double speed boost
  • 1KLIKES – Keys x250 and double speed boost
  • 2KLIKES – Keys x200 and double speed boost
  • 4KLIKES – Keys x200 and double speed boost
  • 5KLIKES – Keys x200 and double speed boost

Type Race Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired codes in Type Race Simulator.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Type Race Simulator

  1. Launch Type Race Simulator on the Roblox app.
  2. Click the blue Codes icon on the bottom left.
  3. Input a valid Type Race Simulator code.
  4. Press the green Submit button to claim your Keys.

How Do You Get More Roblox Type Race Simulator Codes?

You can get more codes by joining the official Txt Games Discord server. Besides chatting with other players, the developer also shares codes and important updates on the server. If you don’t have or don’t want to make a Discord account, you can join the official Roblox group instead.

Why Are My Roblox Type Race Simulator Codes Not Working?

Remember to double-check the coupon you input to avoid typos. The easiest way to avoid this problem is by copying and pasting directly from our Type Race Simulator code list. Be warned that all codes can expire, which prevents you from redeeming them.

What Is Type Race Simulator?

Roblox Type Race Simulator is a PvP game where you battle using your typing skill instead of the usual combat challenges. Although you can manually type, the game also lets you use Auto Train and Auto Type feature to progress faster. Besides gathering Keys, you can also hatch eggs to get unique pets and unlock different worlds with increasingly challenging bosses.

That’s everything you need to know about Type Race Simulator codes. For more Roblox content, you can check out our post on Tower Defense Simulator codes.

