Roblox Toy SoldierZ Codes
Lock ‘n load with the latest Toy Soldierz codes!
Tower defense games are a dime a dozen on Roblox, but it’s always nice when a developer puts a new spin on a tried-and-tested concept. Enter: Toy SoldierZ, a brand new experience that recently launched on the the popular free-to-play game creation platform. For those who are after some free items on-game, you may be wondering what all the Toy SoldierZ codes are in Roblox at the moment. With that in mind, let’s get into the details.
All Working Codes in Toy SoldierZ
Here are all the active codes that you can use to redeem free stuff:
- 500LIKES – Golden Newbie
All Expired Codes
These codes have expired and no longer work in-game:
- 100LIKES – 200 Play Points
- 200LIKES – 200 Play Points
How to Redeem Codes in Toy SoldierZ
Like many Roblox titles, redeeming codes is easy. Simply follow these simple steps:
- Firstly, launch Toy SoldierZ on Roblox.
- Next, tap on the ‘Store’ button on the left.
- Then, click on the ‘Enter Codes’ button (as highlighted below).
- In the text box, type in a code from he list of working codes above. Make sure it’s 100% correct, as any error will lead to an incorrect code.
- Tap on the ‘Redeem’ button and the items will be added to your account.
And just like that, we come to the conclusion of our guide on what all the Toy SoldierZ codes are in Roblox. For more, here are the latest One Shot and Spy Tycoon codes. Otherwise, keep it locked at Twinfinite for plenty more Roblox content.
