Roblox Glider Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Get your free Gems.
Image of Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela Jessica
|
Published: May 16, 2024 03:42 am

Glider Simulator is a Roblox game that lets you soar in the sky with various unique gliders. Before starting your journey, you can get some free gems by redeeming codes from the developer.

All Roblox Glider Simulator Codes

Glider Simulator Codes (Active)

  • TENKAY – Redeem to get 750 Gems
  • IMHUNGWY – Redeem to get 300 gems

Glider Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired codes in Glider Simulator.

How To Redeem Codes in Roblox Glider Simulator

Redeeming codes in Roblox Glider Simulator.
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite
  1. Launch Glider Simulator on the Roblox app.
  2. Click the white bird icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Copy and paste one of the working Glider Simulator coupons.
  4. Press the blue Submit button to get your Gems.

How Do You Get More Roblox Glider Simulator Codes?

The best way to get new coupons is to bookmark and visit this page because we’ll regularly update this post with the latest info. You can also consider following the developer, Viridial, at X to keep up with the latest updates about the game.

Why Are My Roblox Glider Simulator Codes Not Working?

If there’s a typo when you insert your Glider Simulator coupon, then the game will give you an error. Ensure that you’re writing in capital letters and that there’s no space at the end of your code. If it still doesn’t work, then the coupon may have already expired.

What Is Glider Simulator?

Roblox Glider Simulator lets you perform various acrobatic and aerial assault courses using gliders. Simply launch yourself using the cannon and collect various coins while in midair. Using the resources you’ve gathered on your journey in the sky, you can purchase new gliders and other items.

That’s everything you need to know about Roblox Glider Simulator codes. For more great gaming content, you can check out our list of the best Roblox games.

