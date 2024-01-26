Puzzles and Chaos Codes (January 2024)

In Puzzles and Chaos, rebuilding your kingdom is costly business. Not to mention you actually have to stay alive to see your homeland return to its former glory. But it just so happens we have some Puzzles and Chaos codes to help you along.

All Puzzles and Chaos Codes List

Like many of these mobile games, codes for this game mostly revolve around rewarding resources. For example, EXP Potions can be used to level up characters in Puzzles and Chaos.

Puzzles and Chaos Codes (Working)

LOVE2324 : x200 Diamond Chests, x12 Speedups (12-mins), x12 EXP Potions (1000 EXP each)

: x200 Diamond Chests, x12 Speedups (12-mins), x12 EXP Potions (1000 EXP each) PNCGO: x1000 Diamond Chests, x30 Build Speedups (10-mins), x30 Research Speedups (10-mins), x30 Training Speedups (10-mins), x50 EXP Potions (100 EXP each)

Puzzles and Chaos Codes (Expired)

XMAS2023

THANKFUL23

PUZZLEWEEN

How To Redeem Codes in Puzzles and Chaos

Image Source: 37Games via Twinfinite

In the top-left corner, select your profile picture. Now select “Settings” in the bottom-right corner. In the following menu, choose “REDEEM CODE.” Type in a working code, then select “CONFIRM.”

How Can You Get More Puzzles and Chaos Codes?

Arguably the best way is to bookmark our guide and check back every now and then. Outside of that, you can also follow the Puzzles and Chaos Facebook page. The latter is also a good place to learn of updates and events!

Why Are My Puzzles and Chaos Codes Not Working?

The first thing you should check for is capitalization; case-sensitive is very important here. To avoid that entirely, we suggest copying and pasting the codes directly from our list. If that doesn’t work, then the code has expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Puzzles and Chaos

Image Source: 37Games via Twinfinite

There aren’t too many opportunities for free wards in Puzzles and Chaos. However, you can earn 200 free Gems by binding your account to 37Games, which you can do from the settings menu. Other than that, you’ll have to stick to using codes.

What is Puzzles and Chaos?

Puzzles and Chaos is a bit of an oddball, as far as genres are a concern. It has some light RPG elements, like customizable characters, but the “combat” is done by matching symbols, kind of like Candy Crush. At the same time, you’re rebuilding your kingdom.

With that said, that’s everything you need to know about the latest Puzzles and Chaos codes. Before you go, do check out our other code guides for mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile!