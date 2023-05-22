Image Source: Roblox

The amount of weird and wacky games on Roblox is head-spinning, and Punch a Friend is definitely one of the more bizarre ones. In this action-packed grind ’em up, players will have to train hard, get stronger, and, well… punch the heck out of their friends list. For those who’re wondering what all the Punch a Friend codes are in Roblox, you’ve come to the perfect place. So, without further delay, let’s dive in!

All Working Punch a Friend Codes

These are all the active codes you can use to redeem free in-game items:

RELEASE – Happy Red Dragon Pet

– Happy Red Dragon Pet EK7125 – x2 Win Potion (30 minutes)

– x2 Win Potion (30 minutes) X2WINS – x2 Win Potion (30 minutes)

– x2 Win Potion (30 minutes) LIKE – Free Love Pet

All Expired Punch a Friend Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Punch a Friend Codes

Redeeming codes in the game is as easy as pie. If you’re having trouble, simply follow these steps:

Launch Punch a Friend on Roblox.

Top on the blue ‘Codes’ button on the right side of your screen (as highlighted below).

In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure the code is 100% correct as any error will lead to a failed code. Additionally, do remember that codes are case-sensitive.

Hit ‘Verify’ and the new items will be added to your Roblox account. Have fun!

So, that brings us to the end of our guide on what all the Punch a Friend codes are in Roblox at the moment. For more, here’s why we think Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. Otherwise, go ahead and browse our further coverage down below before you go.

