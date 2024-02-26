Phantom Blade: Executioners Codes (February 2024)

Updated February 26, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

Hack-n-slash games are my jam, and the cooler and edgier the main characters are, the better. One thing that can make them even cooler, though, is free stuff. Therefore, we’ve collected all Phantom Blade: Executioners codes in one place, so using them for some freebies should be a no-brainer.

All Phantom Blade: Executioners Codes

There are no working codes for Phantom Blade: Executioners right now.

Expired Codes

MISTLETOE2024 : Memories (Set A), Golden Phantom x 5, Chivalrous Hearts x 5, Stamina x 30

: Memories (Set A), Golden Phantom x 5, Chivalrous Hearts x 5, Stamina x 30 FIREWORKSPBEX : Ingots x 200, Sigils x 2, Chivalrous Hearts x 5, Stamina x 30

: Ingots x 200, Sigils x 2, Chivalrous Hearts x 5, Stamina x 30 SILVERBLADE : Coin x 20,000, Tickets x 2, Stamina x 20

: Coin x 20,000, Tickets x 2, Stamina x 20 ANCJW6EG: Coin x 200,000, Phantom Box x 1, Stamina x 30

How to Redeem Codes in Phantom Blade: Executioners

Follow the instructions below to redeem your codes in Phantom Blade: Executioners: Open the pause menu Click on the Gift Code button Paste the code into the input field Press confirm to redeem the code and get your loot

Why Are My Phantom Blade: Executioners Codes Not Working?

The most common reason for non-working codes is a spelling error, which isn’t surprising considering that the codes are often very long and mix numbers and letters. To avoid such errors, copy and paste the codes into the input fields instead.

Another possibility is that the codes you’ve tried to redeem have already expired. The developers rarely specify expiration dates, so don’t risk that by waiting. Instead, redeem the codes as soon as you find them.

How to Get More Phantom Blade: Executioners Codes

Your best bets for finding new codes are the official Discord server and the game’s Facebook page. The developers post the newest codes when there are events.

However, going through all the Discord messages and Facebook posts in search of codes is going to take you a lot of time. So, you should bookmark this article instead. We keep the working list updated, and besides, that way, you can just drop in once in a while and check for new codes in mere seconds.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Unfortunately, there are no rolling events right now in Phantom Blade: Executioners, and these are often the best sources of free stuff. Otherwise, there are giveaways on the Discord server, but winning them is RNG, and that isn’t really a reliable strategy.

What is Phantom Blade: Executioners?

Phantom Blade: Executioners is an action RPG set in the Phantom World, an alternative, more sinister version of ancient China. Martial arts’ rule is absolute, and humans, demons, and even gods have to obey those that are stronger. The real question is: can this world smeared with blood and ashes be saved, and if yes, at what cost?

That's everything we have regarding Phantom Blade: Executioners codes.