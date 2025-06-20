Murderthon Codes (June 2025)

It's a marathon of your life! Are you going to come on top? You just might with Murderthon codes!

Updated: June 20, 2025 We found new codes!

Do you want to survive the night or prevent everyone else from lasting until sunrise? Here are some Murderthon codes to help you achieve whichever option you choose. The codes in question will give you Shards, the primary currency in the game, because survival doesn’t come for free!

All Murderthon Codes List

Active Murderthon Codes

FROST : 250 Shards

: 250 Shards DIVIDE : 250 Shards

: 250 Shards 200KVISITS: 1k Shards

Expired Murderthon Codes

There are currently no expired codes for Murderthon.

How to Redeem Murderthon Codes

Follow these simple steps to claim free rewards from Murderthon codes:

Launch Murderthon on Roblox. In the main lobby, click on the Codes button (bottom row, second one from the left). Type in or paste your code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem to claim your reward.

