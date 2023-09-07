Immortal Rising Codes (September 2023)

If you’re looking for a flashy, idle RPG mobile game, Immortal Rising can scratch that itch. The effects are bombastic, causing enemies to crumble before your ever rising power. Everyone starts off as a teeny tiny weakling god, so if you want a bit of help, use these Immortal Rising codes.

All Working Immortal Rising Codes

Immortal Rising has an exhausting variety of resources to keep track of. Luckily, the game’s codes generally provide a nice assortment of them. The following codes have been tested in Immortal Rising and are still active as of Sept. 7, 2023:

KR2NDANNIVERSARY: x730000 Gems, x730 Amulet Summons, x12 Golden Keys, x10 Armory Keys, x6 Raid Keys, x6 Rift Keys, x6 Temple Teleport Stones, x6 Crystal Keys, x6 Library Maps

All Expired Immortal Rising Codes

Sadly, no code lasts forever and their loot dries up. These codes can no longer be used in-game:

APOLOGIZE

BEACHSCOUTS

CHERRYBLOSSOM

COOLSUMMER

GLOBALDAY100

GLOBALIMMORTAL

GOOGLEFEATURED

HAPPYCHILDRENS

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Now onto the best part: redeeming those precious codes in Immortal Rising. But wait just one second. Did you reach level 5 yet? Codes can’t be redeemed until you’ve reached level 5, then you can follow these steps:

Select Menu in the top-right corner, among the half dozen icons on the screen. Now choose Settings. The code redemption box is in the bottom-right corner. Codes are case-sensitive. Close the Settings, then open the Mailbox. It’s in the top-right corner. You can collect your rewards there.

Along with new Immortal Rising codes, and how to redeem them, you have everything you need to profit. Be sure to bookmark our page, and visit often for updates.