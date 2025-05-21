Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Fun Troll Tower 2 Official Image
Image via @MikkelDevs
Category:
Codes

Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes (May 2025) 

Make everyone hate playing this game with Fun Troll Tower 2 codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 21, 2025 06:26 am

Updated May 21, 2025: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

People had so much fun trolling in the first tower, they had to make another one. The rules are the same: climb the tower, unlock admin access, and make sure everyone else suffers. To get admin access without having to complete the tower, redeem Fun Troll Tower 2 codes.

All Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes List

Active Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes 

  • WeHateTrolls12345Pizza: Admin privileges.

Expired Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes

  • There are currently no expired Fun Troll Tower 2 codes.

Related: SuperHero Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Fun Troll Tower 2 codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Fun Troll Tower 2 codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Fun Troll Tower 2 on Roblox.
  2. Play for at least 60 minutes.
  3. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  4. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  5. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content