Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 21, 2025: Added new codes!
Recommended Videos
People had so much fun trolling in the first tower, they had to make another one. The rules are the same: climb the tower, unlock admin access, and make sure everyone else suffers. To get admin access without having to complete the tower, redeem Fun Troll Tower 2 codes.
All Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes List
Active Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes
- WeHateTrolls12345Pizza: Admin privileges.
Expired Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes
- There are currently no expired Fun Troll Tower 2 codes.
Related: SuperHero Tower Defense Codes
How to Redeem Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Fun Troll Tower 2 codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Fun Troll Tower 2 on Roblox.
- Play for at least 60 minutes.
- Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Claim and receive your goodies.
For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: May 21, 2025 06:26 am