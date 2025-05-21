Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 21, 2025: Added new codes!

People had so much fun trolling in the first tower, they had to make another one. The rules are the same: climb the tower, unlock admin access, and make sure everyone else suffers. To get admin access without having to complete the tower, redeem Fun Troll Tower 2 codes.

All Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes List

Active Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes

WeHateTrolls12345Pizza: Admin privileges.

Expired Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes

There are currently no expired Fun Troll Tower 2 codes.

How to Redeem Fun Troll Tower 2 Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Fun Troll Tower 2 codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Fun Troll Tower 2 on Roblox. Play for at least 60 minutes. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

