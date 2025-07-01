Forgotten Codes (July 2025)

You won't be forgotten if you use Forgotten codes.

Updated July 1, 2025 We added new codes!

If you want to survive, you’ll have to use Forgotten codes. In this experience, you have the opportunity to be a killer or a survivor. Solve those puzzles quickly to survive. If you’re the killer, then happy hunting to you.

All Forgotten Codes List

Active Forgotten Codes

mastery: 50k Cash (New)

Expired Forgotten Codes

15m

/code 10m

How to Redeem Codes in Forgotten

Redeeming Forgotten codes is a piece of cake when you know how to do it. Here’s how:

Run Forgotten in Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left. Type a code into the ‘Insert Code Here’ textbox. Hit Enter to claim goodies.

