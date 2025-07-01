Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Forgotten.
Image via Shenanigans Games
Category:
Codes

Forgotten Codes (July 2025)

You won't be forgotten if you use Forgotten codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jul 1, 2025 07:15 am

Updated July 1, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you want to survive, you’ll have to use Forgotten codes. In this experience, you have the opportunity to be a killer or a survivor. Solve those puzzles quickly to survive. If you’re the killer, then happy hunting to you.

All Forgotten Codes List

Active Forgotten Codes

  • mastery: 50k Cash (New)

Expired Forgotten Codes

  • 15m
  • /code 10m

Related: Five Nights: Hunted Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Forgotten

Redeeming Forgotten codes is a piece of cake when you know how to do it. Here’s how:

How to redeem Forgotten codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Forgotten in Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left.
  3. Type a code into the ‘Insert Code Here’ textbox.
  4. Hit Enter to claim goodies.

Redeem even more codes in the rest of our Roblox Codes section on Twinfinite. Discover even more amazing goodies and enjoy playing even more Roblox games.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author