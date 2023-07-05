Are There Flow Roblox Codes?

Image Source: Official Flow

Roblox is home to hundreds of games, and many entice new and existing players with codes. These codes allow players to redeem useful items and character boosts to help keep players engaged. At the same time, codes aren’t a required facet of any game, so it’s possible some won’t include them. We have everything you need to know if you want to get into the Roblox game Flow.

Does Roblox Flow Have Codes? Answered

As of July 5, 2023, no codes exist for the Roblox soccer game Flow. As with all games, this doesn’t mean there will never be any codes, but only that they haven’t been implemented yet. The codes feature is left up purely to the discretion of creators so that they could be added at any time.

The fact that Flow is considered a game in Beta and is only a few months old definitely works against it. For the most part, codes are added to celebrate milestones within the community, such as reaching a set number of visits or likes.

After almost a year after creation, Psychis received its first code, so it’s never really too late.

How to Redeem Codes in Flow

Unlike most games that lack codes in Roblox, there is a place to input them in Flow. All you need to do is open up the Customization menu while in the game and select the text box in the Codes window.

If you’ve done everything in the game and are waiting for codes, you could always look into the Blue Lock anime that inspired it.

We will continue to monitor Flow, and this guide will be swiftly updated when codes become available. For more Roblox-related guides, take a look at our links below.

