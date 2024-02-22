Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest Codes (February 2024)

In Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest, the Undead King wants to raze everything you love to the ground. Naturally, you’re not going to let that happen, especially your kingdom. To ensure your victory, we’ve gathered the latest Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest codes!

All Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest Codes List

It’s no surprise that the free gifts you get in Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest revolve around supplying free materials and currencies. It’s particularly helpful for new players, giving them a fighting chance in the early game.

Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest Codes (Working)

DRAGON : x500 Crystals, x10 Gold Boxes

: x500 Crystals, x10 Gold Boxes DRAGONWITHJOY : x20 Construction Kit (Basic), x5 Construction Kit (Intermediate)

: x20 Construction Kit (Basic), x5 Construction Kit (Intermediate) EMPIREGLORY : x100 Dragon Soul Shards, x2 Premium Summon Keys, x10 Nutritious Dragon Meat

: x100 Dragon Soul Shards, x2 Premium Summon Keys, x10 Nutritious Dragon Meat GROWTH : x10 Regular Summon Keys

: x10 Regular Summon Keys herecome2024 : x10 Knight Soul Shards, 3K Knight Exp

: x10 Knight Soul Shards, 3K Knight Exp KNIGHT : x200 Blue Enchant Stones, 100k Coins

: x200 Blue Enchant Stones, 100k Coins NEWYEAR : x20 Training Kit (Basic), x15 Training Kit (Intermediate)

: x20 Training Kit (Basic), x15 Training Kit (Intermediate) PUBKEYPREMIUM : x5 Premium Summon Keys

: x5 Premium Summon Keys VALENTINE: x200 Red Enchant Stones, 100k Coins

Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest Codes (Expired)

20lunar23

dragonlove

FAKECODE

GHOST2023

HAPPYXMAS1225

HARVEST2023

holidays2022

welcome2023

How To Redeem Codes in Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest

Image Source: NDREAM Corporation via Twinfinite

Complete the tutorial up until you unlock the Mailbox. Select your profile picture in the top-left corner, then open Settings using the cog icon in the top-right corner. Choose Coupon and type in a working code. Close the menus and select the mailbox icon in the bottom-right corner to collect your rewards.

How Can You Get More Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest Codes?

Arguably the best way is to bookmark our page and check back in every now and again. With our code guides being living documents, we update frequently. Of course, you can always visit the official Dragon Siege Facebook page, too!

Why Are My Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest Codes Not Working?

Looking at how codes are implemented in other mobile games, it’s no surprise that codes are case-sensitive. When you use a code, make sure you type in codes exactly how they appear on our list and double-check spelling.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest

You know how you open your mailbox to collect the rewards from codes? Well, every now and then, the developers will send free gifts out to players for any number of reasons, like celebrations and events.

What is Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest?

Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest mixes real-time strategy and story in a rather casual manner. You’ll manage your own castle and village, expanding your reach, completing raids, leveling up knights, and even training dragons. There’s even PVP involved, if that’s your thing!

Now that you’ve go your Dragon Siege Kingdom Conquest codes, you could stick around for more! We’ve got code guides for many other popular mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile and NBA 2K Mobile.