Dragon Ball R Official Image
Image via Dragon Ball R
Dragon Ball R Codes (July 2025) 

Dragon Ball R codes will hopefully help you bring back Planet Vegeta
|

Published: Jul 18, 2025 09:12 am

Updated July 18, 2025

Waiting for codes!

A tale as old as time. Vegeta versus Goku. However, it was never done this well in Roblox until now. With every special move under your arsenal, your fights will be glorious, and hopefully you will be able to unlock more characters with Dragon Ball R codes.

All Dragon Ball R Codes List

Active Dragon Ball R Codes  

  • There are currently no active Dragon Ball R codes.

Expired Dragon Ball R Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Dragon Ball R codes.

Related: Dragon Ball Rage Codes

How to Redeem Dragon Ball R Codes

Dragon Ball R Concept Art
Image via Dragon Ball #

As we wait for the official release of Dragon Ball R, we are also patiently waiting to see if there are Dragon Ball R codes, as well as a code redemption system. We will be the first to update with the latest information regarding codes.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.