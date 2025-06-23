Dolly’s Factory Codes (June 2025) [TESTING]

Updated: June 23, 2025
A toy factory chain has been overrun by rogue plushies, and it’s your job to get them back up and running, all the while avoiding getting caught by intruders. Find some allies, grab Dolly’s Factory codes, and head into the fray to keep the assembly lines rolling!
Dolly’s Factory Codes (Working)
- AlphaTester: 1k Dolly Bucks (New)
Dolly’s Factory Codes (Expired)
- MemIsLame
How to Redeem Dolly’s Factory Codes
Follow the steps below and our illustrated image to redeem Dolly’s Factory codes with ease:
- Launch Dolly’s Factory in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button (1) at the top of the screen.
- Type in a code into the Enter Code Hefe text box (2).
- Press the Redeem button (3) to get your rewards.
Published: Jun 23, 2025 07:08 am