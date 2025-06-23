Dolly’s Factory Codes (June 2025) [TESTING]

The factory has stalled, and stores are running out of stock! Redeem Dolly's Factory codes to get the operations back up and running.

Updated: June 23, 2025 We added a new code!

Recommended Videos

A toy factory chain has been overrun by rogue plushies, and it’s your job to get them back up and running, all the while avoiding getting caught by intruders. Find some allies, grab Dolly’s Factory codes, and head into the fray to keep the assembly lines rolling!

All Dolly’s Factory Codes

Dolly’s Factory Codes (Working)

AlphaTester: 1k Dolly Bucks (New)

Dolly’s Factory Codes (Expired)

MemIsLame

Related: Anchored Codes

How to Redeem Dolly’s Factory Codes

Follow the steps below and our illustrated image to redeem Dolly’s Factory codes with ease:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Dolly’s Factory in Roblox. Press the Codes button (1) at the top of the screen. Type in a code into the Enter Code Hefe text box (2). Press the Redeem button (3) to get your rewards.

For more fun titles with amazing freebies, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy