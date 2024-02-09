Demon Idle Rise of a Legend Codes (February 2024)

What do you do when you’ve got dark and divine powers raging inside you equally? Why, you take out that aggression on monsters. At least in Demon Idle Rise of a Legend, that is. And what better way to start your monster-slaying career with some Demon Idle codes!

All Demon Idle Rise of a Legend Codes List

Many of the rewards you’ll get from redeeming in-game codes typically revolve around resources you use to improve your demigod. It can be a quick and easy way to boost a few stats without having too much of anything at all.

Demon Idle Rise of a Legend Codes (Working)

SUPERNEWYEAR : 20k Rubies

: 20k Rubies WELCOME2DEMIGOD : 10k Rubies, 30 Elemental Summon Tickets, 10k Option Conversion Stones

: 10k Rubies, 30 Elemental Summon Tickets, 10k Option Conversion Stones EVILGOBLIN: 20k Rubies

Demon Idle Rise of a Legend Codes (Expired)

FLYINGBOORI

SMSPINKBUNNY

AIRSHIPGUARD

SUPER2024

NEWBIRD2024

DEMIGOD100

ZIONYEJUHWA

MASQUERADE

PUMPKIN10

LUNACOLLAB

DEMIGOD1M

GRANDOPEN009

HADESSMS

DISCORD400

CONGRATS500K

DEMIGODTOP1

NEWDEMIGOD

DISCORD4000

How To Redeem Codes in Demon Idle Rise of a Legend

Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

If you haven’t already, play Demon Idle until you’ve unlocked the mailbox. Select the Menu icon in the top-right corner. Choose Settings from the submenu. Now select Super Rewards along the right side. Enter your coupon code, then select Confirm. Open your Mailbox, located in the top-right corner and accept the gifts.

How Can You Get More Demon Idle Rise of a Legend Codes?

Well, you’ve got a lot of options to choose from, such as the SuperPlanetGames Facebook page, @PlaySuperPlanet on Twitter, and the SuperPlent Official YouTube channel. Super Planet is the developer behind Demon Idle, by the way, as well as many other games.

Why Are My Demon Idle Rise of a Legend Codes Not Working?

Demon Idle isn’t too picky about how you put in the code, but spelling is of utmost importance. You can use capital letters or all lowercase letters, so long as you get the spelling right. The good news is that Demon Idle will also let you know if a code is either invalid or expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Demon Idle Rise of a Legend

Most of the “free rewards” you get in Demon Idle Rise of a Legend center around playing the game. However, there are 30-second ads you can watch every now and then to earn some easy resources, as well as daily, weekly, and login rewards (check your mailbox frequently).

What is Demon Idle Rise of a Legend?

Image Source: Super Planet via Twinfinite

Demon Idle Rise of a Legend is an action-RPG idle game. That means most of the time you won’t be playing the game, but watching the action unfold. You can increase your stats, level up, use skills, and earn new gear for your demigod, too!

And that does it with the latest Demon Idle codes, but before you go, check out the other code guides we have. You can collect free rewards from other mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile and Honkai Star Rail or use the search bar!