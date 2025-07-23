Build an Attack Army Codes (July 2025) 

Updated July 17, 2025: Waiting for codes!
Slowly but surely, you will be creating and expanding your own territory of mass destruction. With Build an Attack Army codes, you’ll have enough funds to feed your troops and rid the world of the nasty terrorist threat.
All Build an Attack Army Codes List
Active Build an Attack Army Codes
- There are currently no active Build an Attack Army codes.
Expired Build an Attack Army Codes
- There are currently no expired Build an Attack Army codes.
How to Redeem Build an Attack Army Codes
Here is how to redeem codes in Build an Attack Army, simply follow below:
- Launch Build an Attack Army on your mobile device.
- Press the ABX button in the bottom right corner.
- Enter the code in the gray text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
Published: Jul 23, 2025 10:01 am