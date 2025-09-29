Blade X Zombies Codes (September 2025)

The zombies are coming, and you need proper defense, so use Blade X Zombies codes because it makes sense.

Updated: September 29, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The undead are everywhere, but you’ve got blades to face off the incoming waves and survive as long as possible. Do it alone or with friends, open chests and collect resources, and upgrade and awaken your awesome weapons. If you’re in trouble, Blade X Zombies codes can help.

All Blade X Zombies Codes List

Active Blade X Zombies Codes

BXZ : 5k Cash (New)

: 5k Cash GrandMaster: 5k Cash (New)

Expired Blade X Zombies Codes

There are no expired Blade X Zombies codes right now.

Related: Zombie Resistance Tycoon codes

How to Redeem Codes in Blade X Zombies

Even if the zombies managed to munch on your brain, worry not—redeeming Blade X Zombies codes is quite simple. Just follow the steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Blade X Zombies in Roblox. Press the Code button in the top-left corner. Input a code into the Enter Code text box. Hit Claim to redeem your rewards.

Head straight to our Roblox Codes section for all the free goodies that can help you in Roblox titles that you play every day.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy