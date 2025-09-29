Blade X Zombies Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 29, 2025
Added new codes!
The undead are everywhere, but you’ve got blades to face off the incoming waves and survive as long as possible. Do it alone or with friends, open chests and collect resources, and upgrade and awaken your awesome weapons. If you’re in trouble, Blade X Zombies codes can help.
All Blade X Zombies Codes List
Active Blade X Zombies Codes
- BXZ: 5k Cash (New)
- GrandMaster: 5k Cash (New)
Expired Blade X Zombies Codes
- There are no expired Blade X Zombies codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Blade X Zombies
Even if the zombies managed to munch on your brain, worry not—redeeming Blade X Zombies codes is quite simple. Just follow the steps below:
- Run Blade X Zombies in Roblox.
- Press the Code button in the top-left corner.
- Input a code into the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Claim to redeem your rewards.
Published: Sep 29, 2025 08:11 am