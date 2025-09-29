Forgot password
Blade X Zombies featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Blade X Zombies Codes (September 2025)

The zombies are coming, and you need proper defense, so use Blade X Zombies codes because it makes sense.
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Sep 29, 2025 08:11 am

Updated: September 29, 2025

Added new codes!

The undead are everywhere, but you’ve got blades to face off the incoming waves and survive as long as possible. Do it alone or with friends, open chests and collect resources, and upgrade and awaken your awesome weapons. If you’re in trouble, Blade X Zombies codes can help.

All Blade X Zombies Codes List

Active Blade X Zombies Codes

  • BXZ: 5k Cash (New)
  • GrandMaster: 5k Cash (New)

Expired Blade X Zombies Codes

  • There are no expired Blade X Zombies codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Blade X Zombies

Even if the zombies managed to munch on your brain, worry not—redeeming Blade X Zombies codes is quite simple. Just follow the steps below:

How to redeem Blade X Zombies codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Blade X Zombies in Roblox.
  2. Press the Code button in the top-left corner.
  3. Input a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Claim to redeem your rewards.

