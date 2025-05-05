Bizarre Odyssey codes (May 2025) 

For a plethora of spins and levels, you need Bizarre odyssey codes.

Updated May 5, 2025: Searched for new codes

Yes, obviously you can fight to become the greatest and defeat bosses, redeem Bizarre Odyssey codes blah blah blah .However, there is one simple element that separates this game from the other titles. You get a flying broom. It’s so fun, and honestly the best part of the game, they cooked with this one.

All Bizarre Odyssey codes list

Active Bizarre Odyssey codes

SJWMONCHARCH! : 35 Spins, 5000 XP, and 30,000 Gold (New)

Expired Bizarre Odyssey codes

There are currently no expired Bizarre Odyssey codes.

How to redeem codes in Bizarre Odyssey

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Bizarre Odyssey codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Bizarre Odyssey on your device. Press the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

