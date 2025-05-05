Forgot password
Bizarre Odyssey codes (May 2025) 

For a plethora of spins and levels, you need Bizarre odyssey codes.
Yes, obviously you can fight to become the greatest and defeat bosses, redeem Bizarre Odyssey codes blah blah blah .However, there is one simple element that separates this game from the other titles. You get a flying broom. It’s so fun, and honestly the best part of the game, they cooked with this one.

All Bizarre Odyssey codes list

Active Bizarre Odyssey codes 

  • SJWMONCHARCH!: 35 Spins, 5000 XP, and 30,000 Gold (New)
  • SJWSOON!: 5 Spins
  • BORELEASE!: 10 Spins
  • BUGFIXING!: 15 Spins

Expired Bizarre Odyssey codes

  • There are currently no expired Bizarre Odyssey codes.

How to redeem codes in Bizarre Odyssey

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Bizarre Odyssey codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Bizarre Odyssey codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Bizarre Odyssey on your device.
  2. Press the Settings button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Enter and receive your goodies.

