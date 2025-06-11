Anime Rising Codes (June 2025)

This is the place where you can find all the latest info on Anime Rising codes!

Updated: June 11, 2025 Looked for new codes!

When it comes to Roblox, the realm of anime is always in some kind of peril. In this spiritual successor to Anime Champions Simulator, summon your favorite heroes to aid you, raise enemies from the dead to join your ranks, and use Anime Rising codes should you get into trouble.

All Anime Rising Codes List

Active Anime Rising Codes

There are no active Anime Rising codes right now.

Expired Anime Rising Codes

There are no expired Anime Rising codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Rising

Screenshot by Twinfinite

As we all eagerly await the release of the game, we’re also looking forward to finding out all about Anime Rising codes. There is currently no concrete info on whether there will be a code redemption system. However, knowing that the game is a spiritual successor to Anime Champions Simulator, which had plenty of codes, we can presume that it will have its fair amount of freebies for the players to collect. Bookmark our article and come back when Anime Rising gets released for the latest news on everything codes!

