All Ship Tower Defense Simulator Codes (May 2023)

Protect your planet, no matter the cost, but at least use these free codes.

If you’re a big fan of Star Wars and tower defense games, you should give Ship Tower Defense Simulator a try. You’ll command legions of starships as you protect the planet, albeit at a much smaller scale. With these Ship Tower Defense Simulator codes, you’ll have a much easier time defending against planetary attacks.

All Active Ship Tower Defense Simulator Codes in Roblox

You can redeem the following gifts in Ship Tower Defense Simulator, as of May 2023:

Starter : Using this code nets you 200 Credits.

: Using this code nets you 200 Credits. BETA : Redeem this code for another 300 Credits.

: Redeem this code for another 300 Credits. FuniCode69kVisits : Using this code awards 420 Credits.

: Using this code awards 420 Credits. 100kVisits : With this code, you can gain another 500 Credits.

: With this code, you can gain another 500 Credits. Join MRD Industries’ Roblox group for 100 Credits and x2 Currency multiplier.

With the latest codes, you can net yourself a tidy sum of Credits. If you open up the in-game shop, you can spend them on crates containing a variety of ships to use as “towers.”

Every Expired Roblox Code in Ship Tower Defense Simulator

Sadly, none of these Roblox codes are in use anymore. If you attempt to redeem them in Ship Tower Defense Simulator, you’ll just get an error:

There are no expired codes yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Ship Tower Defense Simulator makes it really easy to redeem free goodies, unlike Wanderlands. When you hop into the game on Roblox, the Codes redemption button is on the left-hand side. Keep in mind that codes are case-sensitive; if a code uses capital letters, then type it exactly how it appears on our list.

Now that you have the latest Ship Tower Defense Simulator codes at your disposal, what do you plan on using your free credits for? Let us know in the comments! If you can’t get enough of free in-game items, you’ll find more codes lists using the links down below.

