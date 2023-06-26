All Roblox Amazon Ascension Codes (June 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If you’re looking for something vastly different in Roblox, Amazon Ascension might scratch that itch. You aren’t running around as various anime characters or clicking incessantly, but surviving as an animal. Life in the game gets tough with danger around every corner, but death is a lot easier to handle when you have some Amazon Ascension Roblox codes to redeem.

All Working Amazon Ascension Codes

As of June 26, 2023, the following freebies are still up for grabs in Amazon Ascension:

Amazon Ascension : Use this code to net yourself 400 Silver Dollars.

: Use this code to net yourself 400 Silver Dollars. 1 Million: With this code, you can collect another 400 Silver Dollars.

In Amazon Ascension, Silver Dollars aren’t useful in the grand scheme of the game. However, you’ll earn some from ascending, which you can then cash in for crates containing cosmetic skins for different animals.

All Expired Codes in Amazon Ascension

While it does vary between games, Roblox codes last around a month or so. Whenever they do expire in Amazon Ascension, they make their way here. These codes offer no benefits:

Hurray! No expired codes… yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

As with most games in Roblox, like Katana Simulator, redeeming codes only takes a few moments. Here’s how it works in Amazon Ascension:

If you’re in the game, please return to the main menu. In the bottom-left corner, select the Twitter icon. Feed it a working Roblox code. They’re case-sensitive, so type them as they appear on our list.

Now that you know how to redeem every Roblox Amazon Ascension code, what’s next? Well, you can find more codes lists using the links below or maybe Roblox is giving you trouble, like Error Code 529. We can help with that, too!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts