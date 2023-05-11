Where to Use Crash Site Weapon Case Key in DMZ (Warzone 2)

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Keys are your best friend in DMZ, especially as time ticks down and things get more dangerous. The best thing you can do is to kit yourself out, and the locked chests offer the best rewards. However, keys aren’t the easiest to obtain, so you must also find the corresponding lock. We have the information you’ll need for this one chest and key combination. Here’s where to find and use the Crash Site Weapon Case Key in DMZ.

Where to Find Crash Site Weapon Case Key in DMZ

As with all keys, the Crash Site Weapon Case Key has a chance to spawn from any loot chest source. This is entirely random, so it’s possible it will take you quite a few rounds of DMZ to locate it. This specific key is a bit more unique than most, and there is a guaranteed way to get it.

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Assuming you haven’t already completed it, you should have the Make Contact Faction Mission under the White Lotus branch. The reward for this mission is one Crash Site Weapon Case Key – Worn.

To complete the Make Contact mission, you must:

Use your Tac-Map and ping a contract phone.

Find a contract phone and download the intel.

Successfully complete a contract.

Where to Use Crash Site Weapons Case Key in DMZ

The Crash Site Weapon Case can only be found on the Al Mazrah map in DMZ in one specific location. While this makes it easy to find, spawns can also place you too far away to get to it safely.

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

You’ll find it under the pipeline in the D5 section of the map next to the crashed vehicle.

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Sadly the case is a little bit out in the open, so you’ll want to be careful when going to open it. There should be a couple of duffel bags nearby for looting as well.

This is everything you need to know regarding where to find and use the Crash Site Weapon Case Key in DMZ. Check out the links below for more guides to help you survive DMZ and exfil with the best loot.

