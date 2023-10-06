How to Reach Maximum Hidden One Rank in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Unlike the recent games that came before it, Assassin’s Creed Mirage adopts a more story-driven style of progression, which means that you don’t gain experience to level up. Instead, Basim naturally gets stronger as you go through the story. Here’s how to reach the maximum Hidden One rank in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Increase Hidden One Rank in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

As alluded to previously, Basim’s Hidden One rank in Assassin’s Creed Mirage increases as you complete main story missions. Even if you choose to ignore all side activities, you should still be able to reach the maximum rank by doing main missions; just note that you’ll likely miss out on a few skill points here and there.

There are a total of six ranks to unlock, as listed below:

Initiate

Apprentice

Novice

Disciple

Assassin

Master

You’ll rank up after killing a major member of the Order, and with there being six in total, you can see how Basim’s rank naturally goes up with each assassination.

What Your Hidden One Rank Does

Your Hidden One rank determines how ready you are to enter a new territory in Baghdad to face new enemies. If you take a look at the world map and hover over each different region or district, you’ll see a recommended rank at the side.

It’s possible to enter new territories even if you’re not at the recommended rank just yet, but just note that enemies will feel tougher than you, and be harder to take down.

That’s all you need to know about how to reach the maximum Hidden One rank in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.