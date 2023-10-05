Assassin's Creed

How to Find & Liberate Ali in Assassin’s Creed Mirage Jailbreak Quest

A prison maze.

Ali and Basim in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The Jailbreak quest requires players to find and rescue the leader of the Zanj, Ali ibn Muhammad, who was sent to the formidable Damascus Gate Prison. You’ll need to infiltrate this area by navigating its maze-like layout and avoiding the enemy guards. Since the challenge is relatively difficult to complete, we’ll show you how to find and liberate Ali in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Where to Find Ali in Assassin’s Creed Mirage Jailbreak Quest

The first step you’ll need to do is to infiltrate the prison, which can either be done through the rebels or merchants, as well as the general stealthy route of sneaking in. If you want to save yourself some Tokens, you can use the third option by climbing up the walls on the side of the structure. I used the tower on the right side of the main entrance, which will have a few climbing points.

Damascus Gate Prison in Jailbreak Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

After this, you’ll need to go down to the center, where a group of characters will be stationed.

Damascus Gate Prison Central Hub
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You’ll need to go through a door with a yellow-colored tarp above.

Door with Yellow Tarp in Damascus Gate Prison
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Next, take two left turns, where you should see a room with hanging cloths (you can also use the upper level to avoid the two guards.)

Damascus Gate Prison Door in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Toward the left side of the room, you should see an opening above, and you’ll need to enter it to progress further in the Jailbreak mission.

Opening in Damascus Gate Prison
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once there, you can continue forward to the doorway directly ahead.

Doorway to Ali in Assassin's Creed Mirage Jailbreak Quest
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You’ll need to go through the opening at the top of the room by jumping on the wooden platforms.

Left Turn at Gate Prison Stairs in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

From there, players will see a set of stairs below, giving access to Ali’s location.

Damascus Gate Prison Stairs in Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Fortunately, this area isn’t as complex as the previous locations, and you can simply move forward to find Ali. You can also utilize Eagle Vision to spot his current destination, in which he will appear blue (red characters are the enemy.) A guard will be stationed there, and you can perform a whistle to get him near you, allowing you to take him out.

Ali Location in Jailbreak Assassin's Creed Mirage
Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The rest of the Jailbreak mission will guide you toward the guard’s quarters (use the waypoint.) Lastly, you’ll need to fight your way through the prison and proceed to escape it.

Now that you know how to find and liberate Ali, you can get more help during the beginning stages of the game by checking our guide on the best skills to get early. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Assassin’s Creed Mirage content.

