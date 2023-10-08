how to find dervis' artifacts in assassin's creed mirage

Once you return to Baghdad after some time away in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll likely run into some familiar faces. When you find your way into Dervis’ shop, he’ll greet you with open arms and a potential work opportunity if you’re interested. If you’re trying to figure out how to find Dervis’ artifacts in AC Mirage, here’s how.

Where Do You Find the Artifacts for Dervis?

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To find Dervis’ artifacts in AC Mirage, you’ll have to do plenty of exploring around Baghdad. The artifacts are scattered throughout the different areas of the map, on various NPCs that are roaming the streets. When you get close to one, you’ll get a golden icon of a hand to point you in the right direction of where the person will be located.

You can also get some of their locations from synchronizing with viewpoints if they’re in the vicinity of the artifact. To find exactly who’s got the artifact on them, activate Eagle Vision, and you’ll be able to find the person with the marker over their head and the glowing bag for you to steal.

How Do You Steal the Artifacts in AC Mirage?

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To steal the artifacts for Dervis, you have to pickpocket the person holding it just like you would anyone else. The difference is that the zone of success in the quick-time event is significantly smaller than it is for any other person that you pickpocket. This can cause a few failed attempts, but you can keep trying after the NPC calms down and the guards disappear.

If you’re finding it too difficult to steal the artifacts, you can wait until you acquire the Pickpocket Master skill, which will make it easier to succeed in the QTE. Getting caught by the guards over and over again can become quite a nuisance when it raises your notoriety and makes all the civilians in the vicinity afraid to be around you.

Once you’ve stolen an artifact, you can’t return it to Dervis right away. He only accepts three at a time, so you’ll have to collect two more and return all three to Dervis at once. The first time, he’ll only ask for three, but each time after that, he’ll require three more per turn-in. In return for your services, Dervis will give you materials to upgrade your weapons and armor.

Those are the details for how to find Dervis’ artifacts in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It’ll probably take some time to find them all, so in the meantime, check out some of our other guides, like how to eavesdrop or where to find all the lost books.