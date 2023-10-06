how to eavesdrop in assassin's creed mirage & why to do it

Assassin’s Creed Mirage leans heavily back into the stealth-based roots of its ancestors, allowing you to walk the path of Basim and make your way about your objectives quickly and quietly. One such mechanic that you can use to assist you in your journey is to eavesdrop on some enemy conversations to hear what they’re talking about. Here’s how to eavesdrop in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How Do You Eavesdrop in AC Mirage?

Image Source: Ubisoft

When you’re going about a quest and trying to remain stealthy as you do so, you might get the opportunity to eavesdrop on some enemies to gather intel on what to do next. However, this isn’t something that you can do with any group of guards as not everyone’s gonna have something important to say at all times.

When you come across enemies that you can eavesdrop on, you need to get into some form of hiding — whether it be a pile of hay or a wardrobe. From there, aim your camera at the people who you want to listen in on and click in the right thumbstick on controller. From there, Basim will hear their conversation and the mission objectives will let you know what you uncovered.

Why is Eavesdropping Useful in AC Mirage?

If you’re having trouble finding your way into a location or around a couple of guards, eavesdropping can come in pretty handy. It’ll reveal things to you that hadn’t been visible on your screen or map prior, and will allow you to progress further in the game through some quests.

This serves as another great feature for focusing more on stealth gameplay rather than direct, open combat. You can focus on taking out the guards around a particular area rather than trying to figure out how to get past all of the guards in the mission. It can also help avoid triggering alarms in large groups.

That’s really all there is to eavesdropping in AC Mirage. It’s a useful feature that unfortunately you can’t use at all times, but when you’re able to it can be a game changer. For more guides like how to reach maximum Hidden One rank or how to solve enigmas, keep checking back here.