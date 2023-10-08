How to Change Appearance & Get More Outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

One of the great features of the Assassin’s Creed franchise is the ability to change up your outfits, allowing players to rock a different look than the game’s default. Assassin’s Creed Mirage continues this trend, offering a plethora of wardrobe options. There are several ways to switch up your look that you can try out, so here’s how to change your appearance and outfits in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

How to Change Your Outfits in AC Mirage

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to change up your appearance in AC Mirage, there are a couple of different ways you can go. Unfortunately, if you want to change Basim’s facial features or hair, you won’t be able to make those adjustments. Your choices are limited to his clothes, but there are still plenty of options to work with.

You can alter Basim’s appearance by navigating to the Inventory tab of the pause menu, then changing either your outfit or your costume. Your outfits will affect some of your stats, while costumes remain a purely cosmetic change, allowing you to keep the stats that are given to you from the outfit you’re wearing. You can upgrade those outfits by going to a Tailor, but you’ll have to go elsewhere to get new outfits or costumes.

Where to Get More Outfits & Costumes in AC Mirage

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To find more costumes, you can visit Traders throughout the city, but they all have different options. You’ll have to explore different shops around Baghdad to see what other traders carry. You can also purchase dyes to further customize how Basim reps the Hidden Ones.

Another way to get new outfits and costumes is by looting Gear Chests throughout the map. This way is kind of like a mystery box compared to making a choice at a Trader because you won’t know what you’ll get from it. Plus, you don’t have to spend anything on it except however long it takes you to solve the puzzle.

On the other hand, if you’ve got your wallet nearby and want to spend some real money, you can head over to the Animus Store and go shopping. These outfits are not available to find in-game, so they’ll be somewhat more “premium.” You can get these costumes in the form of DLC packs, which also come with customization options for your eagle and mount.

That's it for how to customize your appearance and change your outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage. There are plenty of options to choose from to personalize Basim to suit your style, and it's nice not to have to worry about changing your stats just when you want to switch up the cosmetic looks.