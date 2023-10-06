How to Get Zanj Uprising Outfit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Puzzle Solution

As you make your way through Baghdad you’re sure to come across plenty of chests and treasure to get your hands on, including outfits and costumes to spruce up your look. If you’re running around the Upper Harbor in the city, you might come across a gear chest that takes some thinking to get to. Here’s how to get the Zanj Uprising Outfit in AC Mirage.

Where Can You Find the Zanj Uprising Outfit?

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To find the Zanj Uprising Outfit’s location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ve got to head to the Upper Harbor in Baghdad.

It’ll be located on the large ship that’s docked in the harbor. Be careful though, as the area is restricted. You can head there right through the city, or take a boat and go around the back of the ship.

The chest itself will be located in a room at the back of the ship, on the second level up from the main deck. The entrance to the room will be blocked by some crates that you can slide around on the wood floor. That right; it’s time for a puzzle.

How Do You Get to the Gear Chest?

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To make your way into the room with the chest, you’ll have to slide the first stack of cargo forward as far as you can.

Climb around to the right of it and there will be another stack of cargo that you can slide back toward the door. Go back to the first cargo stack, and slide it all the way against the left wall.

This will have opened a new path for you to your right, so follow that all the way around to the back wall of the room where you can slide a stack of cargo toward the right wall, backward from where you’re facing. Go through the path that this opened, and pull the first cargo stack back toward you and out of the way of the chest. From there, you can access the Gear Chest and claim your reward of the Zanj Uprising Outfit.

Zanj Uprising Outfit Trait and Effects

The Zanj Uprising Outfit will give you the Infamous trait, reducing the impact of Basim’s illegal activities by a base 20 percent. As you continue to upgrade the outfit, it’ll give you a 10 percent greater reduction to your notoriety per level, which can be useful if you’re someone who likes to toe the line of the law.

That’s it for how to get the Zanj Uprising Outfit in AC Mirage. Having a small puzzle right before the chest makes it feel a bit more rewarding once you’ve made your way to it, so wear that outfit with pride. If you need more Assassin’s Creed guides, be sure to check out our other articles down below.