How to Get Abandoned Caravanserai Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

While exploring the Wilderness in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you may stumble on the Abandoned Caravanserai. Although the area has long been deserted, the previous owner has left a gear chest inside the building. Unfortunately, the only entrance is blocked by a pile of stone, and you must find a way to destroy this obstacle.

AC Mirage Hidden One Sword Location

Before trying to grab the gear chest in Abandoned Caravanserai, I suggest clearing out the enemies patrolling this area. Luckily, there are only three, and all of them are standing conveniently close to explosive jars.

During my playthrough, I decided to climb on top of the wall and use my throwing knives to trigger the explosion. Just try to aim slightly above the jars, or your knives won’t reach the explosives.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once the area is safe, you can head to the right side of the courtyard, where you’ll find a platform with a moveable shelf. You must push the shelf so it’ll create makeshift stairs that you can use to jump on the pole.

Afterward, you must grab a small explosive jar by holding the triangle button. Then, you can use your platforming skills to reach the backyard.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

I actually failed several times when attempting to reach the pole since Basim kept jumping down instead of up. I find that the camera angle is very important, so ensure that Basim is facing straight at the pole before you try to leap toward it.

Once you manage to get on the pole, just follow the path until you land on the stone gazebo in the backyard. Next, you can aim the explosive by holding the L2/LT button and then pressing the R2/RT button to throw the jar.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The Hidden One Sword has a base stat of 35 Dmg and 60 Def.Dmg. It will also apply Poison on every fifth hit that lands on an enemy. It’s definitely a good weapon, especially for new players who don’t have the Sand Sword from the deluxe edition.

Now that you know how to get the gear chest in the Abandoned Caravanserai, you can try to grab another treasure in AC Mirage. If you want to obtain new gear, I recommend acquiring the Zanj Uprising Outfit hidden inside a large ship in Baghdad.