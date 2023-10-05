How to Redeem Preorder Bonuses & Deluxe Edition Items in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers various bonuses for players who preorder the game or buy the deluxe edition. If you’re curious about how to unlock these extra content and items, you can read this guide to learn more about this topic.

AC Mirage Unlocking Preorder Bonuses & Deluxe Edition Items

You can access the preorder bonuses and deluxe edition items by progressing through the game and completing the tutorial. This should take around one to two hours before Basim finally becomes a full-fledged assassin and travels to Baghdad.

Preorder Bonus

If you preorder AC Mirage, the system will notify you that the Forty Thieves quest has been added to the game during the prologue. Unfortunately, you’ll need to reach the bureau in Baghdad and read Murjana’s letter on the table to trigger the side quest. She’ll ask you to meet her at the south gate, and you’ll find her arguing with a shopkeeper.

Deluxe Edition Items

Like the preorder bonus content, you must also reach Baghdad to access the deluxe edition items. You can equip the deluxe outfit and gear from the inventory screen, but you need to visit the nearest stable to access the horse and eagle skins.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Here’s what you’ll get:

Sand Outfit

Sand Sword

Dagger of Time

Sand Horse Skin

Sand Eagle Skin

Now that you know how to redeem preorder bonuses and deluxe edition items, you can check out other Assassin’s Creed Mirage articles below this post. I also recommend reading our best Assassin’s Creed game article, and spoilers, AC2 takes the number one spot.