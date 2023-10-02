All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Editions & Preorder Bonuses, Explained

Like any game, Mirage showcases several editions with exclusive content, giving you enough gear to become the ultimate assassin. Each will, of course, come with the base game, but you can expect a few bonus contents, specifically with an homage to a notable classic from Ubisoft. So, if you want to prepare for its launch, we’ll explain all the Assassin’s Creed Mirage editions and preorder bonuses.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage Editions

Assassin’s Creed Mirage features three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector’s Case. To give you a better idea of what to anticipate from these packs, we’ll go over each one in greater detail and their pricing.

Standard Edition

The Standard edition showcases the Assassin’s Creed Mirage base game, available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC. Fortunately, this pack is relatively cheaper than most newer games, costing $49.99.

Deluxe Edition

Image Source: Ubisoft

Longtime fans of Ubisoft games will certainly want to get their hands on Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe edition, as it features an exclusive set inspired by the Prince of Persia series. You can look forward to the following content from this Deluxe Pack:

Prince of Persia-inspired Outfit

Dagger and sword

Eagle and mount skins

Talisman

Dye

Once you equip these items to Basim, you’ll travel back in time and become a spitting image of the Prince of Persia, from his iconic dagger to the end-game outfit. Players will also receive a digital artbook of 78 pages and a game soundtrack. This bundle is included with the Ubisoft+ subscription or through the purchase of $59.99.

Collector’s Case

Image Source: Ubisoft

Last but not least is the Collector’s Case, which generally costs $149.99, depending on the retailer. Through this bundle, you’ll get the following items:

Replica of Basim’s Brooch

Basim figurine (32 cm)

Baghdad map

Collector’s box

Deluxe Pack

Digital artbook

Digital soundtrack

Steelbook

Mini-Artbook

As you can see, the Collector’s Case features all the content from the Deluxe edition, including the Prince of Persia exclusive. You’ll also acquire a few merchandise items that are perfect for AC fans, primarily with the sizeable figurine that showcases Basim in action.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Preorder Bonus

Anyone who preorders Assassin’s Creed Mirage will earn the bonus quest, The Forty Thieves. It isn’t entirely clear what this mission will entail, but it will most likely revolve around the folk tale of Ali-Baba and the Forty Thieves. Given that the series is rich in history, players will presumably unravel more secrets from this storyline, with its own twist of the Creed’s lore.

That covers everything you need to know about all the Assassin’s Creed Mirage editions and preorder bonuses. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the game’s preload times and install size.