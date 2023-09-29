Assassin’s Creed Mirage Preload, Unlock Times & Install Size Explained

We are close to the release of Ubisoft’s new installment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Soon we can experience Bashim’s story, learn of his nightmarish visions, and seek justice. So while we wait for the game to drop, let’s find out when will Assassin’s Creed Mirage be available for preload, when will it unlock and how big is its install size.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Preload Times

PC : October 3rd

: October 3rd Xbox : October 3rd

: October 3rd Playstation: October 3rd

As usual with the Assassin’s Creed franchise, the preload is available 2 days before release, so be sure to pre-order the game in the coming days to make sure you’re set to take advantage of this early download option. Do note that there has yet to be mention of a Switch version for the time being.

Image Source: Ubisoft

When Can You Start Playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Ubisoft has forgone any early access type deals with its next installment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. That means there is not more expensive bundle you can purchase to be able to play the game a day or two earlier than anyone else. The game is set to release on October 5th. If you pre-order and preload the game, you’ll be able to start playing the game as soon as the clock strikes midnight in your timezone.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Install Size Explained

Sizes differ from platform to platform due to the difference in hardware across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. According to various sources (linked below), we know that AC Mirage will come in at between 30-40 GB depending on your platform.

That’s everything we know on Assassin’s Creed Mirage preload, unlock and install size. Be sure to stick around and check out other related Assassin’s Creed content.