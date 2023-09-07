Why Did Geto Betray Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The first portion of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 focuses on Geto and Gojo’s friendship during their youth. Unfortunately, many terrible events occurred, and the two friends were slowly pulled to opposite sides of a moral conflict. It eventually came to a point where Geto betrayed Gojo in order to chase after his new dream. But why did this happen?

*Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2!*

Why Did Geto Turn Evil in Jujustu Kaisen?

Image Credit: MAPPA via Crunchyroll

Geto’s descent into evil and his betrayal were caused by a series of tragic events that shook his beliefs.

Initially, the man was a hero who wanted to protect the weak, especially those who couldn’t use cursed energy. However, after the death of Riko Amanai, the prodigal curse tamer began to question his desire to defend non-sorcerers. This was because the people who hired assassins to kill Amanai, the Star Religious Group, were regular humans, and Jujutsu Sorcerers were not allowed to harm them.

The second factor is related to Gojo‘s rise in power. Previously, although the genius was very powerful, Geto was not that far behind his friend in terms of strength. While they often bickered, the two supported each other during various battles and challenges as equals.

Sadly, this delicate balance was destroyed when Gojo unlocked new techniques that made him the strongest sorcerer in the world. This change made Geto feel isolated, and he lost a key pillar of support in his life.

The final straw that broke the camel’s back occurred during Geto’s mission in a rural village. The townspeople who didn’t understand cursed spirits falsely blamed two young girls with cursed energy. They even went so far as to torture and imprison them, excusing the cruelty they were inflicting upon them as necessary to expel the village’s curses.

Seeing this injustice, Geto completely lost himself and slaughtered the villagers in his rage.

This series of events eventually caused Geto to swear to eliminate all non-sorcerers from the world, as he no longer wished to protect regular humans due to their hypocrisy. After all, cursed spirits are born from non-sorcerers’ negative emotions, and yet they always discriminate against Jujutsu Sorcerers who have been tirelessly protecting them.

Hopefully, you now understand why Geto betrayed Gojo despite their friendship. He is certainly an interesting and complex villain whose ideals were broken after facing a harsh reality.