One Theory Shows The Boy and The Heron Might not Be Miyazaki’s Last Film

The Boy and the Heron has attracted widespread attention due to the chance that it might be Hayao Miyazaki’s last film, but one interpretation of the movie might mean there’s hope for one more work from the acclaimed director.

In an interview we conducted with the film’s English dub director Michael Sinterniklaas, the illustrious voice actor and director made mention of a theory brought to his attention by Mark Chang, the production manager at NYAV Post’s New York office.

“[D]uring production, Mark Chang — he’s my production manager in our New York Office — he said ‘Wait: When (the Tower Master) presents the blocks to Mahito, there are thirteen, and this is his twelfth movie.’”

The theory does hold water, as the Tower Master does indeed present Mahito 13 blocks in the film which he has used to create the world around them. There are likewise 12 films that Miyazaki has directed with The Boy and The Heron being the 12th of the bunch, meaning there could be a 13th film he wishes to make before he’s done.

It also backs up earlier claims made by Studio Ghibli executive Junichi Nishioka to CBC back in September. During an interview, Nishioka said that Miyazaki is not done making films, and is already working on ideas for his next movie. Miyazaki hasn’t confirmed or denied these statements though, so take all of this with at least a few grains of salt.

Nevertheless, it’s good news for Ghibli fans as many viewers have interpreted The Boy and The Heron as more of a final message from the acclaimed director. Throughout the film, themes of moving on and letting go of what has come and gone are front and center. This is particularly true for the scenes involving the Tower Master, who is an aging creator who no longer has the energy or ability to craft and mold everything that exists around him.

