One Piece Chapter 1096 Release Date & Spoilers

One Piece is one of the most long-running manga series, with a new chapter coming out every week. Although new issues have come out regularly, there were some instances where the author took short breaks and delayed the next chapter’s release. If you want to know about the release date of Chapter 1096, this guide can answer that question for you.

When is One Piece Chapter 1096 Coming Out?

Since One Piece‘s author, Eiichiro Oda, has decided to take time off, the release date for chapter 1096 is still uncertain. However, according to MangaPlus, the next chapter could be out on October 29 at approximately 11 a.m. (ET) / 3 p.m. (GMT) / 12 a.m. (JST) / 8 a.m. (PT).

If you don’t know already, you can read the three most recent chapters for free on MangaPlus, with the latest one being chapter 1095, where we finally learn about Kuma’s past and his special lineage as the Buccaneer race. In the last panel of chapter 1095, Ivankov and his sister Ginny also make an appearance and approach the dispirited Kuma.

Chapter 1096 will likely continue the flashback, and we could even see the horrible hunting games of the Celestial Dragons. We may also find out the competition prizes hidden inside the six chests featured in the previous chapter.

Fans can also expect to see a new budding friendship between Kuma, Ivankov, and Ginny. We already know that Kuma and Ivankov will join the Revolutionary Army, but we still don’t know the fate of the newly introduced character.

Some fans have speculated that Ginny could be Luffy‘s mother. However, this theory is only based on the fact that she’s eating meat during her first appearance. It is also likely that she will die during the flashback. After all, it won’t be the first time Oda introduces a new character in a flashback and kills them soon afterward.

That’s everything you need to know about the release date of One Piece chapter 1096. For more content, check out our differences between manga and anime article or the top 30 best character list.