How Many Episodes of One Piece Are There? Answered

Image Source: Toei Animation

All the details you could want on the milestones One Piece has reached.

Now that we’ve broken down the air date of the first episode of One Piece, we’re going to tackle another important fact about the anime. In honor of the manga’s 25th anniversary, we’re covering how many One Piece episodes there are.

How Many Episodes of One Piece Are There?

As of today, if you tally the already aired episodes, One Piece is on episode 1,064. That’s right, one thousand and sixty-four episodes of the One Piece anime are officially out in the wild. Furthermore, the series is currently on its 20th season, which started with episode 892 and began in July 2019.

At this moment, if you binge-watched every possible episode (calling each episode 23 minutes), it would take you just about 17 days.

1,064 isn’t even the final episode, either. One Piece shows no signs of slowing, as the series has up to 1,068 planned for early July. It should be noted these are Japanese/sub air dates.

How Many Episodes of the One Piece English Dub Are There?

At the time of writing, the One Piece dub – available through Funimation – has only reached episode 964, which is a considerable gap.

In other massive numbers, the 25th anniversary isn’t a celebration of a finished manga. The manga is still going to this day. The 105th volume was released in Japan in early March 2023.

How Many Episodes of One Piece Are Available on Netflix?

Despite the upcoming One Piece live-action series, it lags behind on Netflix. As of June 16, 2023, only 325 One Piece episodes are available on Netflix.

That’s everything there is to know about how many One Piece episodes have been aired. If you haven’t got time to stream 1,064 episodes of One Piece, you can watch one of the movies, Episode of Alabasta, right now on Netflix. If you happen to be someone who has seen all 1,064 episodes, maybe take our One Piece quiz that promises to be the hardest ever.

