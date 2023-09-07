Is Mechamaru Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

One of the defining features of Jujutsu Kaisen is that it does not spread the gift of plot armor generously. There are shocking deaths major and minor throughout the series that will hit you like a punch straight to the gut.

Right now, Kokichi Muta, the student pulling the strings of Mechamaru, is engaged in a tense battle. Will he come out on top? Or is this foe too much for the fledgling sorcerer? To find out if Mechamaru dies in Jujutsu Kaisen, you won’t want to look away from the guide below!

*Curses! It goes without saying, spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 lie ahead.*

Does Kokichi Muta Die in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Literally speaking, as an animated cursed corpse, Mechamaru was always dead. But the boy behind the bot, Kokichi Muta, has an unfulfilled life he has longed to live.

When at long last, Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration restores Kokichi’s scarred and weakened body (a service he provides in exchange for inside information on Jujutsu High), the pair come to blows, with Kokichi unveiling his ultimate weapon: Ultimate Mechamaru – Mode: Absolute.

The semi-grade 1 sorcerer fights valiantly, but unfortunately, Kokichi Muta dies at the hands of Mahito. Mechamaru fans would surely have liked to have seen this fascinating character more extensively, though you can take some solace in knowing that Kokichi was smart enough to store some residual energy in case of emergency.

Kokichi was able to instil a small amount of cursed energy in various small communication puppets that he uses to contact his colleagues beyond his demise. It is only a finite amount, however, so don’t go thinking he had cheated death for long!

Now that you know the ultimate fate of Mechamaru, you might want an update on other Jujutsu Kaisen stalwarts like Satoru Gojo or the dastardly cursed spirit, Mahito himself. We’ve also got some less grisly guides below, so take a peek!