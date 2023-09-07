Who Is the Mole in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

For a while now, Satoru Gojo has had suspicions that someone inside of Jujutsu High is feeding information to their enemies, and now, his worst suspicions are confirmed: there is indeed a mole within the walls.

But why would they betray their allies in this way? And what was the desired endgame? It’s time to dig deep on who the mole is in Jujutsu Kaisen. …Get it? Because moles, they dig? Gojo would probably appreciate that joke, I like to think.

Who Betrayed Jujutsu High?

After a thorough investigation, it is revealed that Kokichi Muta, AKA Mechamaru, was the one who was feeding information to Suguru Geto and his army of curses. Though he may have seemed an unlikely culprit at first — with most suspecting only a staff member to be capable of such heinous treachery — it is actually a more logical conclusion than you might think.

As Utahime Iori explains, it’s not so much that Kokichi was suspicious, as it is that everyone else was just beyond suspicion. Operating his Mechamaru puppets remotely with cursed energy, he is capable of being in many places at once, and should he have any unregistered cursed corpses, he could use them to stay in contact with undesirable parties.

Additionally, as he understood it, Geto’s goals are to seize Sukuna’s vessel, Yuji Itadori, and to best Tokyo’s finest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo. As a Kyoto student, Kokichi hold allegiances to neither Itadori nor Gojo, and he expects that no harm will come to his classmates.

Why Did Kokichi Work With Geto and Mahito?

Once we learn who the mole is, his ambitions are laid bare immediately thereafter. Kokichi arranged a contract with Mahito where, in exchange for the information he sought, the cursed spirit would use Idle Transfiguration to repair Kokichi’s wounded body.

Suffering from a lifelong Heavenly Restriction, Kokichi is in constant, immobile agony, and Mahito has the ability to manipulate the form of whoever he touches. Mahito is bound to uphold his end of the bargain, as they form a pact; the consequences of breaking this being unclear and potentially catastrophic.

Once their short-lived collaboration is done, they quickly come to blows anyway — if you can’t wait to find out what happens in this fight, we’ve got the very spoilery guide on the battle between Kokichi and Mahito here!

Kokichi has expressed how he would sacrifice all of his considerable power in exchange for a normal, healthy body, so his betrayal makes sense in that regard. Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration is normally used for awful, wicked purposes, but technically speaking, it’s perfect for restoration, too.

Kokichi harbors feelings for his classmate Kasumi Miwa, and it is likely that he thought this was the only way he could ever expect any reciprocation. His motivations may be selfish, but can you really blame the guy who’s been stuck in isolation for his whole miserable life?

Additionally, it is made apparent that once the contract is fulfilled, Kokichi was going to warn Jujutsu High about Geto’s grand schemes. It could be that Kokichi is so confident in his own ability, he figured that he could get what he wanted, while still ultimately preventing the worst from happening.

Whether you consider his actions to be justified, or if you think he's beyond redemption, you at least now know who the mole is in Jujutsu Kaisen.