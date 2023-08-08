Top 10 Best Fairy Tail Arcs, From Starry to Dark

These 10 arcs will take you through the best of Fairy Tail.

Fairy Tail has been a significant name in the anime world, renowned for its thrilling story arcs, well-developed characters, and captivating magic systems. Created by Hiro Mashima, the series follows the adventures of Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, and their friends in the Fairy Tail guild as they take on various missions and challenges. Let’s dive into the top 10 best story arcs that have captivated audiences around the world.

10. Key of the Starry Sky Arc

Image Source: Satelight/A-1 Pictures via Fairy Tail Wiki

Though a filler arc, the Key of the Starry Sky is beloved by many for its engaging plot, well-executed battles, and connection to the main storyline. The arc follows the Fairy Tail guild as they try to unlock the mystery behind a clock hand that’s part of a powerful magical item, the Infinity Clock.

They find themselves up against a dark guild known as the Legion Corps, who are also after the clock parts. The arc delves into the secrets of the clock, culminating in a brouhaha against old foes and the revelation of a dark plot that threatens the world. Even though it’s the starting point for this list, it’s still an amazing achievement for a filler arc.

9. Grand Magic Games Arc

Image Source: Satelight/A-1 Pictures via Fairy Tail Wiki

The Grand Magic Games arc centers on Fairy Tail’s participation in an annual tournament where various guilds compete in magical battles to determine the strongest in Fiore. Throughout the competition, the members of Fairy Tail face formidable opponents, overcoming personal struggles and showcasing their growth.

The games take an unexpected turn when dark secrets emerge, leading to a fight against dragons and the uncovering of plots that threaten the entire kingdom. This arc brings together various guilds in a competition of skill and power. With riveting battles, unexpected twists, and showcasing many characters’ abilities, this arc is a fan favorite for its entertainment and suspense making it a great addition to the beginning of this list.

8. Tenrou Island Arc

Image Source: Satelight/A-1 Pictures via Fairy Tail Wiki

Set on the sacred Tenrou Island, this arc introduces powerful enemies and explores the guild’s connection to its founding members. The Tenrou Island arc in Fairy Tail follows the guild members as they travel to the sacred islamd to participate in the S-Class Mage Promotion Trial. However, their competition is abruptly interrupted by the arrival of the dark guild Grimoire Heart, seeking the dark wizard Zeref who has been dormant on the island.

The arc culminates in hectic battles between Fairy Tail members and Grimoire Heart, ultimately leading to an encounter with the ancient dragon Acnologia, whose attack leaves the fate of many guild members in question. With high stakes, incredible fights, and significant character growth, it’s a crucial turning point in the series, and another perfect early entry on this list.

7. Tower of Heaven Arc

Image Source: Satelight/A-1 Pictures via Fairy Tail Wiki

The Tower of Heaven Arc is one of the notable arcs in Fairy Tail where Erza Scarlet confronts her dark past involving childhood slavery and her twisted friend, Jellal. This arc delves into themes of friendship and redemption, as the Fairy Tail members fight to prevent Jellal from using the R-System tower to resurrect the dark wizard Zeref.

Full of thrilling battles and emotional moments, the Tower of Heaven Arc is an essential part of Erza’s character development and is cherished by many fans of the series. The Tower of Heaven arc offers an intense and emotional storyline filled with redemption, friendship, and epic confrontations. These major themes make easily make this arc worthy for this list.

6. Oración Seis Arc

Image Source: Satelight/A-1 Pictures via Fairy Tail Wiki

The Oración Seis Arc centers around Fairy Tail’s mission to take down a dark guild known as the Oración Seis, composed of six powerful members, each with their own unique abilities. Throughout this arc, various guilds form an alliance, showcasing intense battles, unexpected twists, and character growth, particularly for Wendy Marvell, who plays a significant role.

The story’s emphasis on themes like teamwork and trust makes this arc a memorable part of the Fairy Tail series. Featuring one of the most formidable dark guilds, Oración Seis, this arc blends intriguing new characters with high-octane combat. The theme of unity and the importance of friendship shine through in this gripping arc making it one of the best arcs as this list builds up.

5. Edolas Arc

Image Source: Satelight/A-1 Pictures via Fairy Tail Wiki

The Edolas arc offers a unique parallel world storyline, challenging the characters’ understanding of themselves and their universe. In this arc, the characters are transported to an alternate dimension called Edolas, where magic is limited and must be harnessed from magical items. The Fairy Tail members must navigate this new world, encountering alternate versions of themselves and struggling to save their guild mates who have been turned into a form of crystallized magic.

With themes of self-discovery, friendship, and determination, the Edolas Arc adds depth to the characters and provides a unique twist to the “Fairy Tail” storyline. With an exciting plot twist and thought-provoking themes, this arc is a standout worthy of its place on this list.

4. Alvarez Empire Arc

Image Source: Satelight/A-1 Pictures via Fairy Tail Wiki

The Alvarez Empire Arc is one of the final and most intense arcs in the anime and manga series Fairy Tail. In this storyline, the Fairy Tail guild faces off against the Alvarez Empire, an extremely powerful military nation led by Emperor Spriggan, also known as Zeref, who is attempting to obtain the Fairy Heart, a limitless source of magic.

This arc features epic battles, the exploration of Natsu’s origins, and the culmination of several long-running plot threads, making it a climactic and emotionally charged part of the series. This epic arc features the clash between the Fairy Tail guild and the mighty Alvarez Empire. Packed with unexpected alliances and major character development, it’s an action-packed experience.

3. Phantom Lord Arc

Image Source: Satelight/A-1 Pictures via Fairy Tail Wiki

In this arc, the Fairy Tail guild goes to war with the rival Phantom Lord guild, leading to awesome battles and the revelation of Lucy Heartfilia’s connection to the wealthy Heartfilia family, which drives the conflict between the two guilds.

Themes of loyalty, family, and the importance of friendship are central to this arc, making it a significant and emotionally engaging part of the Fairy Tail series. An early arc that establishes the deep bonds within Fairy Tail, the Phantom Lord arc showcases the guild’s strength, unity, and determination. The story is exciting, with some emotional moments that define the series’ core values, easily putting this at number 3.

2. Galuna Island Arc

Image Source: Satelight/A-1 Pictures via Fairy Tail Wiki

The Galuna Island arc provides an engaging mystery with surprising twists. Natsu, Lucy, Gray, and Erza take on a seemingly simple request that becomes much more complex upon their arrival at Galuna Island. They discover that the island’s inhabitants are cursed, turning into demonic creatures, and learn of Gray’s connection to the island through his past and his former master, Ur.

The arc explores themes of redemption, forgiveness, and self-acceptance, as well as highlighting the bonds between the main characters. By exploring themes like acceptance and transformation, it offers a deep and nuanced narrative with standout character moments. There’s only one last arc that offers more.

1. Tartaros Arc

Image Source: Satelight/A-1 Pictures via Fairy Tail Wiki

The Tartaros Arc revolves around the dark guild Tartaros, whose objective is to unleash the power of the dark magic Face to eradicate all magic from the continent. Fairy Tail guild members confront and battle against the Nine Demon Gates, powerful members of Tartaros, while racing against time to stop the activation of Face. This arc delves deep into the origins of the Celestial Spirit King, the secrets of E.N.D., and the final fate of the Magic Council, making it one of the most intense arcs in the series.

With the threat of Tartaros, Fairy Tail faces an epic brawl where secrets are revealed, and the stakes are higher than ever. The emotional weight, character development, and intense duels make this arc unforgettable and the number one standout for us.

Fairy Tail is a series filled with magical adventures, strong friendships, and unforgettable story arcs whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series. These top 10 arcs highlight the creativity, excitement, and heart that have made Fairy Tail an anime you must check out at the very least.