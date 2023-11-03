When Does Attack On Titan’s Final Episode Release? AOT Final Chapters Part 2 Release Date & Time Explained

Attack On Titan’s final episode, titled The Final Chapters (Part 2) is fast approaching, set to wrap up the animated series once and for all. If you’re wondering when the finale will finally drop so you can prepare, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

When Attack On Titan Final Chapters Part 2 Releases

The Attack On Titan Final Chapters (Part 2) episode has finally had a release date and time confirmed for fans worldwide, set to deliver the long-awaited and intense conclusion to the AOT storyline involving Eren, Armin, Mikasa, and friends.

Previously revealed in a premiere trailer at the end of October, Attack On Titan’s final episode is set to premiere in Japan on Nov. 5, 2023, at around 12 a.m. JST. This broadcast will also be followed up by an online after-party event that will stream worldwide, giving fans a chance to come together and celebrate the conclusion of the series. This event, which is set to run between Nov. 5 and Nov. 8, will feature staff and cast members involved in the production of the series, sharing their experiences from the very beginning to the end.

As for fans of the show outside of Japan, you won’t have to wait too long from the Japanese premiere to dive into everything the finale has to offer. For viewers in North America, Central America, and South America Attack On Titan’s finale will stream via Crunchyroll on Nov. 4. For viewers in the EST time zone, you should expect to gain access at around 11 a.m., while viewers in PST will be able to jump in at around 8 a.m..

For viewers in the Middle East and Europe, Attack On Titan’s final episode will be available to stream on Nov. 5, 2023. Lastly, viewers in Oceania will be able to jump in on Nov. 5, 2023, with the episode going live on Crunchyroll at around 1:30 a.m. for Australian viewers, and 3:30 a.m. for those in New Zealand.

That’s everything you need to know about when the Attack On Titan final episode will be released and available to view around the world. Now that you know when you’ll be able to jump into the chaos, why not refresh your memory with some of the events of the previous episodes, such as the horrors of the Rumbling?