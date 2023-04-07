Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

You can pick up many kinds of items, like treasures and ammo, while exploring the remote Spanish village and the island in Resident Evil 4 Remake. However, the most important objects that you don’t want to miss are key items that you need to progress through the game or unlock certain puzzles. If you want to know what to do with Mendez’s False Eye in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you the purpose of this object.

How to Use Mendez’s False Eye in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Mendez’s False Eye is a unique item that you can only acquire by beating the priest in Chapter 6. Father Bitores Mendez can be considered one of the more challenging bosses in Resident Evil 4 Remake due to the boss arena being on fire. The limited space also does not help when you need to dodge numerous quick attacks from the mutated village chief.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Once you manage to beat him, his false eye will drop out of his eye socket, and you can pick it up from the ground. Unlike in the original title, where you need Mendez’s False Eye to get past the retinal scanner, the item does not serve any big gameplay purpose in the remake.

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The only use you can get out of it is by selling the object to the Merchant for the price of 12,000 Pesetas. So, there’s no need to panic if you miss picking up the item before escaping from the burning slaughterhouse.

That is everything you need to know about Mendez’s False Eye in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before heading off to sell the item to the Merchant, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite.

